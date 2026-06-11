Battery Fire Recall: Don't Charge Your 2020-2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

About 18,500 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids recalled following fires from the high voltage batteries.

June 10, 2026 — Owners of 2020-2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans are warned not to charge their vehicles until they are repaired.

Fiat Chrysler also says to park outside and away from things that can catch fire.

The hybrid battery fire recall affects about 18,500 Pacifica Hybrids equipped with battery packs that can cause fires even when the minivans are shut off and parked.

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids were recalled in February 2022 after 12 reported battery fires, something that caused the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to open a recall investigation in January 2024.

Then in April 2026, FCA opened its own investigation into 2020-2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid battery fires. Since August 2023 four additional battery fires have been reported. The automaker tried to buyback the four minivans but received only one.

Battery supplier LG and Chrysler continue to search for the root cause of the battery fires.

In addition to the Pacifica Hybrid recall, FCA will provide a battery warranty extension for customers experiencing warning messaging related to the defect to replace the battery. The battery warranty extension is for unlimited years and unlimited mileage.

About 1,270 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids are recalled in Canada.

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid battery recall letters will be mailed beginning June 23, 2026. Dealerships will update the high voltage battery pack control module software. In addition, dealers will inspect and replace the battery packs if necessary.

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid owners may contact FCA at 800-853-1403 and ask about Pacifica Hybrid battery recall number 52D.