Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Recall Issued After 12 Fires

Chrysler recalls nearly 20,000 Pacifica Hybrids as engineers try to determine what is causing fires.

February 11, 2022 — A Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid recall includes more than 19,800 minivans following reports of 12 fires among model year 2017-2018 Pacifica Hybrids.

Owners of the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans are advised to not charge the vehicles and to park them away from anything that could catch fire.

Stellantis (Chrysler) doesn't know what is causing the fires which were discovered during an internal investigation into fires that occurred when all the minivans were turned off. However, eight of the fires occurred while the Pacifica Hybrids were connected to chargers.

Chrysler says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries related to the fires.

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid recall includes about 16,741 in the U.S., 2,317 minivans in Canada and another 750 outside North America.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration hasn't released details about the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid recall, but CarComplaints.com will update this page when more recall information is announced.

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid owners should watch for recall notices in February, but the automaker doesn't know when recall repairs will be available.

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid owners in the U.S. may call 800-853-1403, and Canadian customers may call 800-387-9983 (French) or 800-465-2001 (English).