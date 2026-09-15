Ford F-150 Gas Tanks Can Leak or Fall Off the Trucks

More than 223,000 F-150 trucks are recalled because the fuel tank straps may not be secure.

September 14, 2026 — A 2023-2027 Ford F-150 recall includes more than 223,000 trucks with gas tanks that may leak and detach from trucks.

A detached fuel tank in the road will be a problem, but so will leaking fuel that can cause a fire.

The problem is the front fuel tank strap T-slots that were not properly inserted into the frame rail, something Ford discovered in July.

The automaker searched for F-150 global warranty claims and found 16 claims for unsecured gas tank straps.

According to Ford, the F-150 trucks were built "during periods when the vision [camera] systems that confirm proper assembly were not in continuous usage."

However, Ford is not aware of any reports of crashes or injuries.

Dealers may need to replace the fuel tank straps after recall letters are mailed between September 21 and September 28, 2026.

Ford F-150 owners with questions about the gas tank recall should call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 26S69.