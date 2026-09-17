Ford Mustang Mach-E Window Trim Causes Recall

Ford recalls 101,000 SUVs after rear window trim problems discovered.

September 17, 2026 — More than 101,000 Ford Mustang Mach-E SUVs are recalled because of rear window trim issues.

The recalled 2023-2025 Mustang Mach-E rear side quarter window glass trim may not be secured which can allow it to detach.

Ford describes what caused the window trim defects:

"Introduction of a new assembly jig at the supplier’s facility decreased the time required to install the trim piece to the quarter glass. With this decrease in installation time, there was insufficient time for a trim primer used during the assembly process to cure, resulting in an insufficient bond."

Customers should be aware of rattles or squeaks, wind noise, and it's possible to see loose rear quarter window glass trim.

About 15,000 Mustang Mach-E SUVs are recalled in Canada.

Ford is now mailing interim recall letters, but second notices will be mailed when dealers are ready to perform repairs. Dealerships may need to replace the window glass assemblies.

Ford Mustang Mach-E owners can call 866-436-7332. Ford's window trim recall number is 26S56.