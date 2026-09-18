Kia EV9 Recall Issued To Protect Children in Passenger Seats

More than 21,000 EV9 SUVs recalled because airbags may deploy when they shouldn't.

September 17, 2026 — A Kia EV9 recall has been announced because the front passenger airbag may not deactivate as intended when a child or child seat is in the seat.

The 2025-2026 Kia EV9 recall affects more than 21,000 vehicles.

Kia says the occupant detection system may not prevent an airbag from deploying due to "improper routing."

According to the automaker, the detection system mat bladder tube located under the front passenger seat cushion may become pinched when the seat is adjusted to the highest position. This is because the supplier didn't route the tube according to specifications.

A Kia driver may see an airbag warning light and hear a seat belt reminder chime if the problem occurs.

Kia EV9 recall letters will be mailed October 20, 2026, then dealers will replace the occupant detection system mat and tubing and ensure everything is routed correctly.

Kia EV9 owners with questions should call Kia at 800-333-4542 and refer to recall number SC379.