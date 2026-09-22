GM Recall of 337,000 Vehicles Over Backup Camera Failures

Recall includes Buick Envista, Buick Encore GX, Chevrolet Trailblazer and Chevrolet Trax.

September 22, 2026 — A General Motors backup camera recall involves about 337,000 vehicles with camera display screens that may show up as blank or distorted.

Recalled are the 2024-2025 Buick Envista, 2024-2026 Buick Encore GX, 2024-2026 Chevrolet Trailblazer, and 2025 Chevrolet Trax.

About 31,000 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

General Motors owners should be receiving backup camera recall within days and dealers will need to replace the rearview cameras if necessary.

Owners may contact Chevrolet at 800-222-1020 or Buick at 800-521-7300 and ask about backup camera recall number A262554900.