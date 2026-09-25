Government Questions Avride Crash Reports About Injuries

Driverless car company is already being investigated about its automated driving systems.

September 24, 2026 — Driverless car company Avride is already under a federal investigation for how the autonomous systems function around other vehicles.

The Avride automated driving system (ADS) is being looked at by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration after videos popped up online showing the vehicles switching lanes. The Avride vehicles traveled directly into the path of oncoming vehicles.

The automated Avride systems also allegedly cause vehicles to crash into forward vehicles stopped in the same lane, while other crashes were caused by the autonomous vehicles failing to legally yield to other vehicles when required.

Now Avride is being investigated for possibly leaving injury information out of required federal crash reports. NHTSA says Avride reported no crash injuries when local police reports insisted occupants were injured. This includes occupants in other vehicles involved in the crash incidents.

In some cases Avride reported crash injuries but updated reports said no injuries had been reported.

According to NHTSA, an "audit query" has been opened into Avride crash reporting procedures and if they comply with legal requirements.

And according to the government:

"As part of this review, NHTSA will assess whether any reports of prior incidents remain outstanding and whether the reports that were submitted reflect complete and accurate data based on available information."

You can read more about how safety regulators track crashes involving automated driving systems here.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Avride audit query.