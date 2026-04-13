Cadillac LYRIQ Electric SUV Lawsuit Blames Electrical Problems

Cadillac LYRIQ owners filed class action lawsuit over electrical issues that shut down the vehicles.

April 13, 2026 — A Cadillac LYRIQ electric SUV lawsuit alleges the vehicles are full of electrical problems that leave the SUVs parked and unusable.

The Cadillac LYRIQ class action lawsuit claims there are defects in the electrical systems, including the software, battery management modules and vehicle control networks.

The electrical problems reportedly prevent the Cadillac LYRIQ SUVs from charging, starting or operating at all.

Because the Cadillac LYRIQ is an electric SUV, any electrical problems can doom the vehicle and its driver. The lawsuit asserts important systems communicate through complex electronic networks. But defects will cause communication failures between control modules that will disable the LYRIQ.

The Cadillac LYRIQ electric SUV lawsuit was filed by Washington plaintiff Wendy J. Cochran and Florida plaintiff Charlene Riddle, but the class action lacks specific details.

The plaintiffs don't say what model year Cadillac LYRIQ SUVs they have, and the lawsuit doesn't specify if they own or lease their vehicles. Both plaintiffs say they each "purchased or leased" a Cadillac LYRIQ.

Plaintiff Cochran complains her SUV "experienced catastrophic electrical system failure" but she doesn't say if repairs were performed. But she contends she has suffered "damages including loss of vehicle use, diminished value, out-of-pocket costs and overpayment for a defective vehicle."

Plaintiff Riddle says her Cadillac LYRIQ "experienced catastrophic, ongoing electrical system failures" that rendered her SUV "entirely unreliable for daily use." She complains GM told her the Cadillac software required a fix that wasn't available.

She further complains she has suffered "damages including loss of vehicle use, diminished value, out-of-pocket costs and overpayment for a defective vehicle."

According to the lawsuit, LYRIQ customers are stuck with SUVs that fail from electrical problems which require towing and extended periods at Cadillac dealerships.

The Cadillac LYRIQ electric SUV lawsuit also alleges GM knew about the electrical problems before the vehicles were first sold but chose to market and sell the SUVs to make money. This necessarily implies GM knew its employees, family members and consumers would be driving SUVs with severe electrical problems, but still decided to sell the vehicles.

General Motors advertised the Cadillac LYRIQ SUVs as safe and reliable, but the lawsuit asserts the vehicles are unreliable and unsafe due to electrical problems. The class action further argues the electrical problems have made the SUVs "worth substantially less" than they should be.

The Cadillac LYRIQ electric SUV lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington (Tacoma): Cochran, et al., v. General Motors LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by Pfau Cochran Vertetis Amala PLLC.