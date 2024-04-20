Hyundai Ioniq 5 Recall Closes ICCU Investigation

Hyundai Ioniq 5 integrated charging control unit causes vehicles to stall.

April 20, 2024 — A Hyundai integrated charging control unit (ICCU) investigation is closed after Hyundai agreed to recall IONIQ 5 vehicles and other models.

In June 2023, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation due to complaints about 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 vehicles that stalled.

Owners said they were driving when their vehicles lost power immediately after a warning light activated.

NHTSA found problems with the Hyundai integrated charging control units that could experience over-current and over-voltage conditions at the end of charging.

Problems could also occur during certain "thermal loading during operation that can damage its internal components and open the ICCU fuse, resulting in an inability to charge the 12-volt battery."

Hyundai issued a service campaign in July 2023 for 2022-2023 Ioniq 5 and 2023 Ioniq 6 vehicles that may suffer low 12V auxiliary battery charging events due to ICCU faults. Diagnostic trouble code (DTC) P1A9096 would be set which indicated, “DC/DC Converter Input Voltage Sensor Fault.”

But in March 2024, Hyundai recalled nearly 100,000 of these vehicles:

2022-2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5

2023-2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6

2023-2024 Genesis GV60

2023-2024 Genesis GV70 "Electrified"

2023-2024 Genesis GV80 "Electrified"

Dealers are to inspect and if needed replace the integrated charging control units and fuses. In addition, a vehicle will receive a software update.

According to NHTSA, the investigation is closed based on Hyundai's recall repairs.