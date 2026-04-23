Nissan Cube Recall Issued For Detached Airbag Inflators

Nissan recalls more than 53,400 Cube cars to repair the driver's side airbags.

April 22, 2026 — More than 53,400 Nissan Cube cars are recalled because the driver's side airbag inflators can detach from the steering wheels when the airbags deploy.

The recalled 2009-2010 Nissan Cubes need their front airbag inflator serial numbers checked by dealerships.

Nissan estimates a very low percentage of 0.002% of the recalled Cubes are defective.

Nearly 5,500 Nissan Cubes are recalled in Canada.

Based on the serial number the driver airbag inflator may be replaced after Nissan Cube recall letters are mailed May 27, 2026.

Owners of Nissan Cubes may call 800-647-7261 and refer to airbag inflator recall number R26A1.