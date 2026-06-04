Subaru Forester Moonroof Recall Affects 70,000 SUVs

Subaru Forester moonroof sliding glass panels may not have been bonded to the sliding frames.

June 4, 2026 — A Subaru Forester moonroof recall involves about 70,000 vehicles equipped with power moonroofs.

The recalled 2026 Subaru Forester and Subaru Forester Hybrid moonroof sliding glass panels may not have been bonded to the sliding frames.

This can allow the moonroof glass panels to detach from the Foresters.

Subaru blames the problem on the application of the bonding agent primer for the glass panels.

Subaru opened an investigation in February after a moonroof glass panel detached from a Forester. In March the supplier discovered moonroofs may have been manufactured with faulty bonding.

Subaru is aware of three incidents but there are no crash or injury reports.

Subaru expects to mail Forester moonroof recall letters July 24, 2026, then dealers will inspect the moonroofs and replace the glass panels if needed.

Subaru Forester and Forester Hybrid owners may call 844-373-6614 and ask about moonroof recall number WRF-26.