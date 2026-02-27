Subaru Gas Cap Recall Affects 72,000 Hybrid Vehicles

2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrids and 2025 Subaru Forester Hybrids at risk of fires.

February 27, 2026 — A Subaru gas cap recall involves 72,000 hybrid vehicles because fuel can leak and cause fires.

Recalled are 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid and 2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid vehicles that should be parked outside and away from anything that could catch fire.

Additionally, do not fill the gas tank above 50%.

Subaru says gasoline can leak because of a faulty gas cap seal between the fuel cap housing and the fuel cap gasket. An increase in surrounding temperature can cause the fuel temperature and gas tank pressure to increase.

This causes the fuel to expand and spill out of the filler neck when the fuel tank is close to full. This is why hybrid owners are warned not to fill the gas tanks more than half.

Subaru opened an investigation in December 2025 after receiving complaints about gas leaks from fuel filler caps in the U.S. Engineers traced the leaks to faulty seals on the gas caps.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Subaru decided to conduct a voluntary safety recall. Subaru is aware of 33 technical reports in the U.S. market. Subaru is not aware of any fires or injuries resulting from this condition." — Subaru

About 2,700 of the recalled Subaru hybrids are in Canada.

A Subaru dealer will replace your fuel filler cap gasket with an improved version that has an O-ring to strengthen the seal.

Subaru hybrid recall letters should be mailed March 25, 2026, but 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid and 2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid owners may call 844-373-6614.

Subaru's gas cap recall number is WRD-26.