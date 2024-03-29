Ford Transit Trail Recall Announced For Tire Damage

Ford Transit Trail package tires may contact the front wheel arch liners and body flanges.

March 29, 2024 — A Ford Transit Trail recall involves 2023-2024 Transit vehicles equipped with Transit Trail packages because the tires may contact the front wheel arch liners and body flanges, causing damage to the tires.

More than 1,900 Transit vans are recalled.

Ford is still investigating the root cause of the problem, but as of today, Ford says:

"Due to insufficient packaging allowance, the front tires may contact the front wheel arch liner and body flange under certain vehicle loading, steering angle, and braking conditions."

A front tire could quickly lose air and experience separated belts.

Ford opened an internal investigation in January 2024 following complaints about Transit tires contacting the wheel arch liners on 2023-2024 vans equipped with Transit Trail packages.

Ford says it was contacted by a motorhome upfitter which said four Transit Trail vans had problems with tire rub.

"Ford Engineering demonstrated that the shoulder area of the front tires can contact the wheel arch liners at 60% of full turn while braking, when the vehicle is loaded at or near the vehicle’s Front Gross Axle Weight Rating (FGAWR)." — Ford

Ford knows of five warranty claims and 10 field reports related to the tire rub problem, but no reports of crashes or injuries.

Drivers should be aware of noise from a front tire rubbing against the wheel arch liner.

Ford's engineers are working on how the vans will be repaired, but Transit owners should watch for Transit Trail recall letters in April 2024.

Ford Transit owners with concerns or questions may call Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's Transit Trail recall number is 24S21.