Ford F-150 Sudden Downshift Recall Issued Again

More than 44,000 truck transmission problems should have been repaired in June 2024.

June 19, 2026 — Ford F-150 sudden transmission downshifts have caused another recall because the previous recall repairs failed.

This recall involves more than 44,000 model year 2014 Ford F-150 trucks that can suddenly downshift into first gear while driving.

Ford says a loss of signal between the transmission output shaft speed sensor and the powertrain control module can cause the problem.

A June 2024 recall was supposed to repair the trucks, but they were not repaired despite Ford's records claiming they were fixed. The recall required a software update but the correct software was not installed.

According to Ford:

"Ford has identified various causal factors of an intermittent OSS signal in this population of vehicles, including contamination, power short to ground, connector corrosion, connector pin swaging, and incorrect outputs from the OSS sensor."

The F-150 transmission downshift may occur while driving then the transmission will begin working normally, while in other cases the F-150 may need to be stopped and restarted.

Traveling 70 mph when the transmission suddenly downshifts into first gear won't be a party, but Ford says there are no crash or injury reports.

Ford will mail F-150 downshift recall letters between July 6 and July 10, 2026, then dealers will update the powertrain control module software.

Owners of 2014 Ford F-150 trucks may call 866-436-7332. Ford's sudden downshift recall number is 26S45.