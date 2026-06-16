Recall: Ford Expedition Center Consoles Cause 65 Injuries

More than 548,000 Ford Expedition center consoles need to be inspected.

June 15, 2026 — Ford has recalled more than 548,000 Expedition SUVs because the center console chrome plating may bubble and peel.

The recalled 2018-2024 Ford Expedition center console chrome plating can develop sharp edges from the peeled plating.

Ford is aware of one crash and 65 injuries worldwide caused by the center consoles, including incidents of hand and finger lacerations. Some of those required professional medical treatment.

Ford believes the supplier didn't meet Ford's specifications for the center consoles, allowing the chrome trim to peel or separate from the base material. This creates a sharp edge which injures occupants.

It's possible the console trim will show bubbling before peeling begins.

In addition to 65 injuries, Ford is aware of 34 customer call center reports, 150 field reports and 4,634 warranty reports worldwide.

Ford has issued 45 safety recalls so far in 2026, and that is after 154 Ford recalls in 2025. Point is, dealers are behind.

Ford says interim Expedition center console recall letters will be mailed between June 29 and July 2, 2026. But second Ford recall letters won't be mailed until January 29, 2027.

Ford dealers will check if the center consoles should be replaced.

Owners may contact Ford customer service at 866-436-7332. Ford's number for this center console recall is 26S38.