Ford F-150 Daytime Running Lights Recall Issued Again

More than 91,000 Ford F-150 trucks recalled, all which should have been repaired 6 years ago.

June 17, 2026 — Ford has issued another recall of 2018-2020 F-150 trucks that were supposed to have been repaired six years ago.

The recall includes more than 91,000 Ford F-150 trucks with problems associated with the daytime running lights.

Ford's records indicated the F-150 trucks were repaired six years ago when they were not. Engineers learned the correct software may not have been installed.

Ford says the headlight function is controlled by the body control module.

The daytime running lights are controlled with the headlights but not compatible with the timing from the body control module when the master lighting switch is manually rotated from "Autolamp" to either the low beam or park switch position.

Ford described the safety risk:

“The increased photometric intensity from the DRL when combined with the low beam headlamp function does not comply with the requirements of FMVSS 108 and may reduce the visibility of other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.”

Ford F-150 recall letters will be mailed between July 6 and July 10, 2026, then dealers will correctly reprogram the body control module software.

Ford F-150 owners may call 866-436-7332 and refer to daytime running lights recall number 26C28.