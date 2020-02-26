Ford F-150 LED Headlight Recall Includes 217,000 Trucks

Problems with the daytime running lights and switches cause violations of safety standards.

February 26, 2020 — A Ford F-150 LED headlight recall has been issued for more than 217,000 model year 2018-2020 trucks in the U.S. and Canada.

The problem occurs when the Ford F-150 daytime running lights are on and the master lighting switch is manually rotated from the auto to the low-beam position.

Ford says the daytime running lamps will remain activated instead of dimming to parking light intensity as required by federal safety standards.

The automaker says no crash or injury reports have been received, but the trucks will still need updates to their body control module software.

Recalled in the U.S. are more than 166,000 F-150 trucks, and in Canada nearly 51,000 trucks are recalled.

The 2018-2020 F-150s were built in Michigan between January 5, 2017, and October 10, 2019, and the remaining trucks were built in Kansas City between January 25, 2017, and October 10, 2019.

Ford F-150 owners with questions should call 866-436-7332 and use reference number 20C03.

