2014 Ford F-150 Downshift Problem Causes Recall of 647,000 Trucks

Ford says 2014 F-150 downshift problems led to warranty claims, crash, and injury reports.

June 25, 2024 — Model year 2014 Ford F-150 downshift problems have caused a recall of more than 647,000 trucks that can suddenly downshift into first gear while driving, and at any speed.

In the U.S., the 2014 Ford F-150 downshift problem has caused more than 300 warranty reports, 96 field reports and 124 customer complaints.

The downshift problem has also caused nearly 100 model year 2014 Ford F-150 trucks to experience locked-up rear wheels and dangerous control problems.

In addition, two reports allege the sudden downshifts caused injuries and one complaint said the problem caused a collision.

"A loss of signal between the transmission output shaft speed sensor and the powertrain control module can cause the transmission to unexpectedly downshift into first gear, regardless of vehicle speed." — Ford

The 2014 Ford F-150 downshift problem has caused previous actions from Ford, and the government.

Ford F-150 downshift problems caused a 2016 recall, then a federal investigation was opened, which was followed by a 2019 recall for Ford F-150 downshift problems.

But Ford then announced another recall in 2019 due to F-150 downshift problems.

About three months ago the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened another investigation, this time specifically for 2014 Ford F-150 downshift problems.

About 95,000 of the recalled trucks are in Canada.

Owners of 2014 Ford F-150 trucks should watch for downshift recall letters the first part of July 2024. Ford dealers will update the powertrain control module software.

Owners of 2014 Ford F-150 trucks may call 866-436-7332 and ask about downshift recall number 24S37.