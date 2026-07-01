Ford Transmission Recall: 9 Injuries, 24 Property Damage Reports

Ford recalls 741,000 vehicles, but it may take 10 months to repair them.

June 30, 2026 — A Ford transmission recall includes more than 741,000 vehicles following 24 property damage reports and nine injuries, but two of those are "emotional injuries."

The transmission recall includes these models, but it may take 10 months for the vehicles to be repaired:

2018-2021 Lincoln Navigator

2018-2021 Ford Expedition

2020-2021 Ford Explorer

2020-2021 Lincoln Aviator

2021 Ford F-150

The problem is the transmission park pawl that can engage while the vehicle is moving, damaging the park system. A damaged transmission park system will allow the vehicle to roll away if the parking brake isn't engaged.

According to Ford:

"The vehicle’s transmission valve body separator plate may limit flow to the park valve causing temporary park pawl engagement when certain shifts are commanded."

The government contacted Ford in April after complaints about vehicles moving after drivers shifted into PARK. Other people complained they couldn't shift into PARK or the vehicles were stuck in PARK.

The vehicles are equipped with “roll away detection” which automatically applies the parking brake if vehicle movement is detected while in PARK. But engineers learned the powertrain control module may not be awake and won't detect vehicle movement.

A driver will see a wrench light on the instrument panel and the electronic parking brake should activate if the transmission range sensor does not reach the park position when PARK is selected.

Ford dealers will update the powertrain control modules and replace any damaged transmission components.

Interim recall letters will be mailed between August 3 and August 7, 2026, then final recall letters won't be mailed until April 5 to April 9, 2027.

Ford and Lincoln owners may call 866-436-7332 and refer to transmission recall number 26S48.