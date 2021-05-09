Ford Explorer roof rail covers may detach and hit other vehicles on the road.

May 9, 2021 — A 2016-2019 Ford Explorer recall includes nearly 617,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix problems associated with detached roof rail covers.

The Ford Explorer retention pins could loosen and fail to hold the roof rail covers, allowing them to fall off the Explorers.

The retention pins could loosen and allow the roof rail cover to detach from the vehicle, creating driving dangers for everyone.

"Affected vehicles are configured with the Base, Police, XLT, or Sport trim level with Black painted, Absolute Black painted, or Silver painted roof rail covers." - Ford

Ford says the impact from the sun makes a difference because Explorers built with plated roof rail covers are not affected by the recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted Ford in April 2020 following 11 reports of roof rail covers that detached.

Ford reviewed warranty claims but determined the roof rail covers "did not present an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety due to the low projected probability of detachment, low mass of the component, and high detectability of a loose roof rail cover through visual and audible means."

However, Ford told NHTSA a customer satisfaction program would be provided to Explorer customers who had roof rail cover problems outside the warranty periods. The automaker then approved a one-time repair extended coverage program for 10 years/150,000 miles.

Ford monitored warranty claims and field reports and believed Explorer owners would do something about the problem before the roof rail covers detached. However, federal safety regulators requested that Ford recall the Explorers.

The recalled Explorer part was introduced into production on September 19, 2014, and was taken out of production on March 3, 2019.

Ford Explorer recall notification letters should be mailed June 28, 2021. Ford dealerships will install push-pins and replace any damaged roof rail clips and roof rail covers.

Ford Explorer owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and use recall number 21S22.