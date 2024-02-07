Acura and Honda Seat Weight Sensor Recall Affects 817,000 Vehicles

Front passenger seat airbags could deploy in Acura and Honda vehicles when they shouldn't.

February 6, 2024 — An Acura and Honda front passenger seat weight sensor recall involves nearly 817,000 vehicles with passenger airbags that may suddenly unintentionally deploy when they shouldn't.

Honda says the front passenger seat weight sensor may crack and short circuit, allowing the airbag to deploy in a crash when the type of crash should hold back the airbag deployment.

These Acura and Honda vehicles are affected by the recall.

Recalled Acura Vehicles

2020 Acura MDX

2022 Acura MDX

2020-2022 Acura RDX

2020-2021 Acura TLX

Recalled Honda Vehicles

2020-2022 Honda Pilot

2020-2022 Honda Accord

2020-2022 Honda Civic

2020-2022 Honda HR-V

2020-2022 Honda Odyssey

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Fit

2021-2022 Honda Civic Hatchback

2021 Honda Civic Type R

2021 Honda Insight

2020-2021 Honda CR-V

2020-2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid

2020-2021 Honda Passport

2020-2021 Honda Ridgeline

2020-2021 Honda Accord Hybrid

According to Honda:

"A capacitor in the printed circuit board of the front passenger seat weight sensor may crack and lead to an internal short circuit from the exposure to environmental humidity."

It will be a problem in a crash if the front passenger frontal and knee airbags deploy if the occupant (infant in child seat, child or smaller person) is in the seat. In many cases, the airbag system will suppress the airbags because they could cause more harm than the crash.

Honda determined a supplier temporarily changed the base material in the printed circuit board of the seat weight sensor and nothing had been verified for its intended use.

A driver may have warning of a problem if the airbag warning light is illuminated but the passenger airbag indicator remains off.

Nearly 67,000 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

As of January 25, 2024, Honda had received 3,834 warranty claims, but no injuries or deaths.

Dealers will replace the seat weight sensors after recall letters are mailed March 18, 2024.

Acura and Honda owners with questions should call 888-234-2138 and use recall number XHP or number VHQ.