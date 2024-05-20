BMW Recalls X Series Vehicles to Possibly Replace Front Seat Belts

BMW says both front seat belt systems may not detect when occupants are wearing seat belts.

May 20, 2024 — BMW is recalling more than 3,200 vehicles because the front passenger and driver seat belt systems may not accurately detect that occupants are wearing their seat belts.

This will prevent the seat belt warning light from activating if there is a problem, and the airbags may not deploy in a crash.

The recall includes these BMW models:

2024 BMW XM

2025 BMW X5 sDrive40i

2025 BMW X5 xDrive40i

2025 BMW X5 M60i

2025 BMW X5 M

2025 BMW X5 xDrive50e

2025 BMW X6 xDrive40i

2025 BMW X6 M60i

2025 BMW X6 M

2025 BMW X7 xDrive40i

2025 BMW X7 M60i

2025 BMW Alpina XB7

In addition to being a danger to vehicle occupants, the BMW seat belt problem violates federal safety standards.

BMW seat belt recall letters will be mailed July 5, 2024, and dealers will check both front lower seat belts and possibly replace them.

BMW owners may call 800-525-7417 with questions.