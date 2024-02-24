BMW Recalls 87,000 Vehicles Over Integrated Brake Systems

— BMW has recalled more than 87,000 vehicles equipped with integrated brake (IB) systems that may malfunction and result in a loss of power brake assist or cause the antilock brake systems and dynamic stability control systems to malfunction.
These models are recalled in Canada and the U.S.
- 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
- 2024 BMW X5 sDrive40i
- 2024 BMW X5 xDrive40i
- 2024 BMW X5 M60i
- 2024 BMW X5M
- 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e
- 2024 BMW X6 xDrive40i
- 2024 BMW X6M60i
- 2024 BMW X6M
- 2023-2024 BMW X7 xDrive40i
- 2023-2024 BMW X7 M60i
- 2023-2024 BMW XB7
- 2023-2024 BMW XM
- 2023-2024 BMW 740i
- 2023-2024 BMW 740i xDrive
- 2023-2024 BMW 760i xDrive
- 2023-2024 BMW i7 eDrive50
- 2023-2024 BMW i7 xDrive60
- 2023-2024 BMW i7 M70
- 2024 BMW 530i
- 2024 BMW 530i xDrive
- 2024 BMW i5 eDrive40
- 2024 BMW i5 M60
- 2024 BMW 750e xDrive
- 2024 Rolls Royce Spectre
Mechanical braking is not affected and can still stop the vehicle, and a driver may be able to use the emergency function of the brakes to help control vehicle stability.
A BMW driver will see a warning light and warning message will be illuminated in the instrument cluster if the problem occurs.
BMW recall letters are expected to be mailed April 5, 2024, then dealerships will replace the integrated brake systems.
BMW customer service can be reached at 800-525-7417 and Rolls Royce owners may call 877-877-3735.