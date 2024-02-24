BMW Recalls 87,000 Vehicles Over Integrated Brake Systems

Antilock brake systems and dynamic stability control systems may malfunction.

February 24, 2024 — BMW has recalled more than 87,000 vehicles equipped with integrated brake (IB) systems that may malfunction and result in a loss of power brake assist or cause the antilock brake systems and dynamic stability control systems to malfunction.

These models are recalled in Canada and the U.S.

2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i

2024 BMW X5 sDrive40i

2024 BMW X5 xDrive40i

2024 BMW X5 M60i

2024 BMW X5M

2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e

2024 BMW X6 xDrive40i

2024 BMW X6M60i

2024 BMW X6M

2023-2024 BMW X7 xDrive40i

2023-2024 BMW X7 M60i

2023-2024 BMW XB7

2023-2024 BMW XM

2023-2024 BMW 740i

2023-2024 BMW 740i xDrive

2023-2024 BMW 760i xDrive

2023-2024 BMW i7 eDrive50

2023-2024 BMW i7 xDrive60

2023-2024 BMW i7 M70

2024 BMW 530i

2024 BMW 530i xDrive

2024 BMW i5 eDrive40

2024 BMW i5 M60

2024 BMW 750e xDrive

2024 Rolls Royce Spectre

Mechanical braking is not affected and can still stop the vehicle, and a driver may be able to use the emergency function of the brakes to help control vehicle stability.

A BMW driver will see a warning light and warning message will be illuminated in the instrument cluster if the problem occurs.

BMW recall letters are expected to be mailed April 5, 2024, then dealerships will replace the integrated brake systems.

BMW customer service can be reached at 800-525-7417 and Rolls Royce owners may call 877-877-3735.