Toyota Tires Recalled Over Possible Sidewall Damage

October 31, 2024 — A Toyota tire recall has been issued for nearly 13,000 vehicles because the passenger-side front and rear tires may have damaged inner sidewalls.

Owners of 2024 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid, Toyota Tundra and Toyota Tundra Hybrid SUVs and trucks have tires that can suddenly lose tire pressure while driving.

"The subject vehicles are equipped with passenger-side front and rear tires that may have inner sidewall structural damage received when the vehicles were being built at a specific manufacturing facility. In this condition, a tire may lose air pressure; a partially deflated tire may be noticed, or the tire pressure monitoring system may illuminate." — Toyota

A Toyota employee found the problem in June, and an investigation found the vehicle roller guides had an exposed bracket that could gouge the inside of the front and rear passenger-side tires.

Maintenance records indicated a report of a disengaged roller guide on May 9, but the roller had not been reinstalled which left the bracket exposed.

More than 900 of the recalled vehicles are in Canada.

Toyota tire recall letters should be mailed November 30, 2024. Toyota dealers will replace the tires if the sidewalls show damage.

With questions about the tire recall, Toyota owners may call 800-331-4331. Toyota's tire recall number is 24TA12.