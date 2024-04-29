BMW Head Airbag Recall Affects 2 Series, 3 Series and 4 Series

BMW head airbag inflators could explode and send pieces of metal into occupants.

April 28, 2024 — A BMW head airbag inflator recall includes about 6,000 vehicles because of problems with the weld joints.

A failed weld joint can cause gas to leak from the inflator or cause the head airbag inflator to rupture in these vehicles.

2014-2015 BMW 2 Series Coupe (228i, 228i xDrive, M235i)

2014-2015 BMW 3 Series Sedan (320i, 320i xDrive, 328i, 328i xDrive, 335i, 335i xDrive, M3, 328d, 328d xDrive)

2014-2015 BMW 4 Series Coupe (428i, 428i xDrive, 435i, 435i xDrive, M4)

2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe (428i, 428i xDrive, 435i, 435i xDrive)

A ruptured inflator can send metal fragments into occupants, and if gas leaks the inflator won't inflate properly to protect occupants.

According to BMW:

"Over time, contamination within the inflator can lead to corrosion, which can result in a failure at the weld joint. In very rare cases, this could cause a separation of the two halves of the inflator at the joint. This could occur even in situations in which an ignition for an airbag deployment does not occur."

In April, BMW received word from the head airbag supplier that a different automaker had decided to recall vehicles due to problems with the head airbags. The supplier indicated the recalled BMW vehicles may have been equipped with the faulty head airbags.

BMW is not aware of any customer complaints, dealer reports, warranty claims, crashes or injuries relating to the head airbags.

BMW dealers will replace the head airbags once recall letters are mailed June 14, 2024.

BMW owners may call 800-525-7417.