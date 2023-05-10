Jeep Recalls Cherokees to Prevent Rollaway Incidents

Chrysler recalls 37,500 Cherokees, and expansion of a Jeep Cherokee recall in 2020.

May 10, 2023 — A Jeep Cherokee recall is necessary for 37,500 vehicles to prevent them from rolling away.

The 2016-2017 Jeep Cherokees have two-speed power transfer units that may become damaged and disengage the transmissions and differentials.

This will cause a loss of drive power and a loss of the PARK function.

This recall expands a Jeep Cherokee recall in 2020.

According to Fiat Chrysler, the two-speed power transfer unit allows relative movement between the differential input splines and the transmission output shaft.

If the defect occurs, "torque cannot be transferred between the front wheels and the transmission which results in a loss of motive power while the vehicle is in motion in two-wheel drive mode and a loss of the PARK function while stationary."

In March 2023, FCA opened an investigation into 2016-2017 Jeep Cherokee vehicles that experienced a loss of motive power and/or PARK functions.

As of April 20, 2023, Chrysler was aware of two customer assistance records, 17 warranty claims, zero field reports and six other service records.

The software update by a dealer will allegedly maintain vehicle propulsion by engaging rear wheel drive and prevent rolling in PARK by activating the electric parking brake if a failed input spline occurs.

Jeep Cherokee owners may call 800-853-1403 and refer to recall number 45A.