Porsche Mobile Charger Class Action Lawsuit: Speed Issues

Lawsuit claims electric and hybrid vehicles take twice as long to charge due to charger issues.

October 4, 2025 — A Porsche class action lawsuit alleges Porsche Mobile Charger Plus and Porsche Mobile Charger Connect devices are defective and fail to reach the advertised charging speed.

The two plaintiffs assert the batteries in Porsche electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles take twice as long to charge as they should.

The class action includes:

"All persons or entities who purchased or leased a Porsche vehicle and paid for a Porsche Mobile Charger Plus or a Porsche Mobile Charger Connect in the United States."

The Mobile Charger issues are not new because the same lawyers filed a Porsche Mobile Charger class action lawsuit in March 2023 titled, Ian Bauser v. Porsche.

The lawsuit says Porsche offers two devices for charging vehicles at home: the Porsche Mobile Charger Plus and the Porsche Mobile Charger Connect. They need an electrical outlet capable of providing 40 amperes of current to reach a full battery charge at the advertised speed of 9.5 to 10.5 hours.

Included with the device is an industrial supply cable to connect the charger to the feed outlet.

But according to the Porsche class action:

"Consumers began to notice that the devices were overheating and alerted PCNA. At its worst, the overheating caused damage to the outlet and created a potential fire hazard. At best, it prevented the vehicles from charging at the advertised speed."

The plaintiffs say Porsche asked customers to being their chargers to dealerships, but the class action alleges Porsche didn't warn customers of the consequences. The lawsuit says Porsche dealerships changed the Mobile Charger settings to cut the maximum output current in half.

The plaintiffs complain lessees and owners were then stuck with vehicles that took twice as long to charge as advertised. Porsche also released a software update for the Mobile Chargers which supposedly had the same effect.

"After the original complaint was filed in this case, PCNA offered reimbursement for third-party chargers and, most recently, replacement devices that merely add a temperature sensor. These steps did not solve the underlying problem: charging times far longer than advertised, before and after the Charger Restriction, limiting consumers’ ability to use their vehicles when needed and as advertised." — Porsche Mobile Charger lawsuit

The class action asserts Porsche customers paid a lot of money for their Mobile Charger Plus and Mobile Charger Connect devices that do not deliver what was promised. And the lawsuit argues Porsche knew its software change would no nothing for the charger problem and do nothing to help customers.

The Porsche charger class action was filed by these customers:

Paul Herdtner / Kansas / 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S

John Holby / Illinois / 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo

According to the Mobile Charger lawsuit, Porsche has not issued a "recall, repair, replacement, or other program" to provide customers with the promised charging speed.

The Porsche Mobile Charger class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia (Atlanta Division): Herdtner, et al., v. Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Webb, Klase & Lemond, LLC, Handley Farah & Anderson PLLC, Sauder Schelkopf LLC, and Varnell & Warwick, P.A.