Porsche Mobile Charger Connect Recall Needed, Alleges Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit filed over Porsche Mobile Charger Connect and Porsche Mobile Charger Plus.

April 4, 2023 — A Porsche Mobile Charger Connect and Porsche Mobile Charger Plus class action lawsuit alleges Porsche electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles take twice as long to charge as advertised.

A change of software is the alleged problem after Porsche owners said their chargers and outlets were overheating.

The lawsuit alleges customers are stuck with Porsche vehicles that cannot be charged at the advertised charging time, creating conditions that affect how owners use the vehicles.

According to the class action lawsuit, Porsche sells two devices for home charging: the Porsche Mobile Charger Plus, and the Porsche Mobile Charger Connect.

The lawsuit says both chargers require an industrial electrical feed outlet capable of providing 40 amperes of current to reach a full charge at the advertised speed of 9.5 to 10.5 hours.

Porsche electric and plug-in hybrid owners began telling the automaker the devices were overheating which damaged the outlets. Obviously this creates conditions ripe for fires.

Porsche deployed a software update and asked customers to visit dealerships so technicians could change the settings on the Mobile Charger Connect and Porsche Mobile Charger Plus devices. In exchange, the maximum current output was allegedly cut in half.

The class action alleges this doubled the charging times.

Plaintiff Ian Bauser purchased a Porsche Mobile Charger Connect, but he contends the charging time doubled after Porsche made the changes. The plaintiff says he is stuck with a vehicle he cannot use as originally intended.

The lawsuit alleges Porsche has not recalled the vehicles or offered to repair or replace the chargers.

"Because of Defendants’ unlawful conduct, Plaintiff Bauser and others similarly situated have incurred damages, including by purchasing a charging device advertised with performance specifications that it cannot safely meet in practice." — Porsche Mobile Charger class action lawsuit

According to the Porsche class action lawsuit, the automaker knew the software change would double the electric charging times. Yet Porsche has not issued a recall or done anything to fix the problem.

The Porsche Mobile Charger class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia (Atlanta Division): Ian Bauser v. Porsche Cars North America, Inc. and Dr. Ing. H.C.F. Porsche AG.

The plaintiff is represented by Webb, Klase & Lemond, LLC, Handley Farah & Anderson PLLC, Sauder Schelkopf LLC, and Varnell & Warwick.