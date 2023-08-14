Porsche Taycan Class Action Lawsuit Includes California Customers

Porsche Taycan customer asserts several features continuously fail, even following recalls.

August 14, 2023 — A Porsche Taycan class action lawsuit alleges customers in California have not received what they paid for regarding 2020-2021 Porsche Taycans, including base, 4S, Turbo, and Turbo S models.

The class action alleges Porsche advertised the 2020-2021 Taycans as equipped with several functions that are allegedly defective.

State-of-the-art cockpit display

Integrated Apple CarPlay and an infotainment system with Apple Music built in

Air conditioning and heating

A mobile phone app that controls charging the car, displays the status of charging, and controls the air conditioning

Wireless mobile phone charging

In addition, the class action alleges the Taycan has a "Smart Lift system that is geolocation based so the car will remember locations where lifting the car for greater clearance is desired and automatically lifts the car when at those locations."

The lessee who sued contends Porsche knew none of these features functioned properly. However, Porsche allegedly forced customers to pay for vehicles with several features that didn't work.

The class action lawsuit was filed by California plaintiff William M. Turner who leased a 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S.

Porsche allegedly falsely advertised the 2020-2021 Taycan vehicles by making consumers believe multiple features functioned normally.

The plaintiff asserts his Taycan began having trouble as soon as he leased it and was driving it home. According to the lawsuit, Apple CarPlay and the wireless mobile phone charging did not function properly.

The plaintiff said he was notified about a recall of the computer system, but by that time multiple issues were evident.

According to the Porsche Taycan lawsuit:

Sometimes Apple CarPlay did not work at all Frequently the part of the dashboard that was supposed to display Apple CarPlay, the radio, the controls for the car, etc. remained blank/black for the entire drive When Apple CarPlay worked, 95% of the time it took more than 60 seconds to connect, and 20% of the time, it took more than five minutes to connect It frequently took several minutes for Plaintiff to be able to use the radio Plaintiff's "favorites" for radio stations were repeatedly deleted, requiring that Plaintiff reset them as "favorites" The wireless charging frequently did not work, and, when it did work, it took two to 20 minutes for charging to start The Smart Lift system frequently did not work, resulting in the car scraping the ground (potentially causing damage to the car).

The plaintiff says the recall repairs did help certain features but none of the problems were completely eliminated.

There were allegedly two more Taycan recalls but the plaintiff continued to have several problems with the vehicle, including a loss of heating.

In addition, the plaintiff claims Porsche technicians told him other 2020-2021 Taycan customers were having the same problems.

The Porsche Taycan class action lawsuit was originally filed in the Supreme Court of California for the County of Los Angeles, but was removed to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: William M. Turner v. Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Law + Brandmeyer LLP.