Porsche Recall Issued Following Melted 220V/240V Charging Cables

Low quality household wiring and outlets may not handle the charging electrical current.

January 9, 2024 — A Porsche recall of about 47,000 vehicles is necessary because the 220V/240V compact/portable charging cables may overheat and melt.

Porsche says the problem isn't really the cables, but some home power outlets may be incapable of handling the electrical current required to use the compact charging system.

This can cause the charging cable or power outlet to overheat at the 100% charge setting.

Porsche is warning owners of these recalled vehicles not to use the 220V/240V compact/portable charging cables and only use the 110V home charging cables or public charging stations.

2019-2024 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid

2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid

2020-2023 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid

2021-2023 Porsche Panamera 4, 4S and Turbo S E-Hybrid

2021-2024 Porsche Taycan

2022-2024 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo and Sport Turismo

2020-2024 Porsche Taycan 4S Turbo and Turbo S

2021-2024 Porsche Taycan 4S, Turbo and Turbo S Cross Turismo

2022-2024 Porsche Taycan GTS

Porsche noticed a problem in December 2020 following overheated Taycan charging cables. Engineers determined non-recommended lower quality power outlets were not handling the electrical current. The cables worked fine when new, but repeated charging using home electrical outlets were damaging the cables.

In May 2022, Porsche notified owners and issued a service campaign (WMP2) with a software modification to reduce the default charging capacity of the cables by 50%.

But in June 2023, Porsche became aware of more incidents of overheating in Taycan charging cables, even with the power reduction. Porsche learned a new plug with a temperature sensor would eliminate the overheating problem.

Porsche says it's aware of 110 incidents regarding the charging cables.

An owner may have some warning of a problem if the charging cable feels hot when unplugging after charging.

Porsche dealerships do not have the replacement cables, so the automaker will mail first recall letters February 9, 2024, then second letters will be mailed when dealers have replacement charging parts.

The new 220V/240V compact/portable charging cables have temperature sensors.

Porsche owners may call 800-767-7243 and refer to recall number APB6.

The same overheating charging cable problem also caused a recall of 105,000 Audi vehicles.