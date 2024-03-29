Porsche Taycan Battery Fire Recall Issued a Second Time

Certain 2020-2024 Porsche Taycans recalled due to short circuits in the high-voltage batteries.

March 28, 2024 — A Porsche Taycan battery fire recall has been announced after Porsche learned Taycan high-voltage batteries could catch fire from short circuits inside the battery modules.

Porsche says about 1,500 of these Taycans are affected by the battery fire recall.

2023 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo

2021-2024 Porsche Taycan

2021-2023 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo

2020-2024 Porsche Taycan 4S

2020-2023 Porsche Taycan Turbo S

2021-2023 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo

2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo

2022-2024 Porsche Taycan GTS

2022-2024 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo

2020-2024 Porsche Taycan Turbo

Porsche learned about a Taycan battery fire in 2021 shortly after the vehicle was charged. Engineers investigated the incident when in 2023 Porsche learned about additional Taycan battery fires that occured after charging.

Porsche recalled model year 2023 Taycans in 2023 due to battery fires allegedly caused by sealant problems that allowed liquid to enter the battery modules.

The automaker continued to monitor the field for additional battery fires and determined another Porsche Taycan recall was necessary.

Interim recall letters will be mailed to advise Taycan owners to charge their vehicles to a maximum 80% battery capacity.

Porsche dealers will analyze battery data or Porsche can access the battery data if a customer gives over-the-air access.

The battery data will be analyzed to determine if the high-voltage battery modules should be replaced.

Porsche Taycan battery fire recall letters are expected to be mailed May 17, 2024.

Porsche Taycan customers may call 800-767-7243. The Porsche Taycan battery fire recall number is ARA4.