Porsche 911 Windshields and Back Windows May Detach

Porsche recalls more than 9,000 cars because of airbag problems related to the windows.

March 20, 2024 — About 9,300 Porsche 911 cars are recalled in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshields and rear windows could detach.

The recalled 2020-2024 911 front airbags may not deploy correctly in a crash because of the insufficient window bonding.

Porsche put it this way:

"In an accident situation where the front airbags are deployed, it cannot be guaranteed that the proportion of correct bonding is sufficient to achieve the full protective effect of the airbags. This could increase the risk of injuries in a crash."

Porsche says the problem was caused by the cleaning performed by the supplier. Specifically, faulty window cleaning after chemical treatment in a potassium salt bath is the possible cause.

Porsche is aware of 15 warranty claims relating to the windows, but there are no crash or injury reports.

Drivers may notice water entering at the windows or hear wind noise if the windows loosen.

A Canadian version of the Porsche 911 recall involves 1,180 cars.

Porsche expects to mail 911 recall letters April 26, 2024, and dealerships will inspect the windshields and rear windows and replace them if needed.

Porsche 911 owners may contact Porsche at 800-767-7243 and ask about recall number ARA3.