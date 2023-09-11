Porsche Taycans Recalled Over Battery Fire Risk

Porsche Taycans recalled after engineers determined liquid was intruding into the batteries.

September 10, 2023 — A Porsche Taycan recall involves 4,777 vehicles equipped with high-voltage batteries which may not have enough sealant.

This can allow liquid to accumulate in the Taycan batteries of these vehicles.

2023 Porsche Taycan

2023 Porsche Taycan 4S

2023 Porsche Taycan Turbo S

2023 Porsche Taycan Turbo

2023 Porsche Taycan GTS

2023 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo

2023 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo

2023 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo

2023 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo

2023 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo

According to Porsche:

"If liquid enters the battery, a drop in insulation resistance results. If the insulation resistance value drops below a defined threshold over time, a yellow warning message is displayed in the vehicle. If the insulation value continues to drop below a defined threshold over time, a red warning message is displayed in the vehicle."

Porsche learned of battery problems outside the U.S. in 2022 regarding liquid intrusion into the batteries, but no fires were reported. The supplier began adding Teroson sealant during battery production which stopped the liquid from affecting the batteries.

But that still left the original batteries that did not have enough Teroson sealant. Reports came in from U.S. Taycan owners about liquid in the batteries, but no fires or other thermal events were reported.

However, this was enough for Porsche to announce this Taycan recall for vehicles with the original Teroson sealant.

Porsche dealers will test the batteries for leakage and replace any damaged batteries once owner recall letters are mailed October 31, 2023.

With questions about the Porsche Taycan battery recall, owners can call 800-767-7243 and refer to recall number APB2.