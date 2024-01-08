Audi Recall: Stop Using 220V/240V Portable Charging Cables

Audi recalls 105,000 vehicles because certain charging cables may overheat and melt.

January 8, 2024 — Audi owners are warned to stop using the 220V/240V compact/portable charging cables and only use the 110V home charging cables or public charging stations in 105,000 of these recalled vehicles.

2022-2024 Audi e-tron and RS e-tron GT

2020-2021 Audi A8 PHEV

2019-2024 Audi e-tron Quattro

2020-2024 Audi e-tron Sportback Quattro

2022-2024 Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback

2020-2024 Audi Q5 PHEV

2021-2022 Audi A7 PHEV

Audi says the recall was announced not for defective Audi equipment, but because of household power outlets, wiring or circuit breakers that cannot handle the required electrical current.

Audi says certain home power outlets might not handle the 100% charge setting electrical current for the charging systems which can cause the charging cables to overheat and possibly melt.

"Audi has become aware of cases where melting/overheating occurred at the industrial socket (NEMA 14 50) when charging with the industrial 220V/240V plug with 40 amperes. The 110V household charging cable are not affected. " — Audi

Be careful if the charging cable feels hot when you unplug it after charging.

Audi expects to mail interim recall letters February 9, 2024, explaining the recall and safety risk. Second recall notices will be mailed once dealers have new replacement 220V/240V compact/portable charging cables with temperature sensors.

Audi believes it will be the middle of 2024 before replacement cables are available.

Audi owners with concerns should call 800-253-2834 and ask about recall numbers 93U6 or 93U8.