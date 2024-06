Audi recalls 2024 Audi Q8 Sportback E-Tron Quattro and Audi Q8 E-Tron Quattro.

June 15, 2024 — Audi braking problems have caused a recall of 2024 Audi Q8 Sportback E-Tron Quattro and Audi Q8 E-Tron Quattro vehicles equipped with brake line connections that may be too tight.

This can cause the connection to fail and leak brake fluid, reducing braking performance.

The recall includes 65 Audi vehicles.

Audi dealers will replace the brake pressure lines if needed once recall letters have been mailed August 9, 2024.

Owners may contact Audi at 800-253-2834 and ask about recall number 47DE.