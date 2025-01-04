Ford Recalls 300,000 Medium and Super Duty Trucks

Nearly 300,000 Ford trucks are equipped with Bosch CP4 RP7 fuel pumps that may fail.

January 3, 2025 — Nearly 300,000 Ford trucks are recalled because the high pressure fuel pumps may fail.

The Ford recall includes these trucks: 2020-2022 Ford F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550 and F-600 Super Duty trucks, and 2021-2022 Ford F-650 and F-750 trucks.

"Biodiesel deposits may form on the pump drivetrain roller components, which could lead to failure of the high pressure fuel pump." — Ford

Wear of the pump components can also cause metal debris in the fuel system. And the truck won't go anywhere on its own once the fuel pump fails.

In September 2021, Ford's engineers noticed increased Bosch CP4 RP7 fuel pump failure warranty reports on trucks equipped with 6.7L Scorpion diesel engines.

The Bosch CP4 RP7 fuel pump was introduced during model year 2020 Super Duty and 2021 medium duty truck production on all diesel-powered powertrain variants.

Ford determined the failed pumps were a result of aged biodiesel caused by fuel sitting for extended periods of time during COVID shutdowns.

As of November 13, 2024, Ford was aware of 3,070 warranty reports, 498 field reports and 58 customer service reports from October 18, 2019, through November 12, 2024.

However, Ford is not aware of any reports of crashes, injuries or fires.

A Ford driver may notice extended starting times, a check engine light, noise and reduced engine power.

Ford expects to mail recall letters January 13, 2025, and dealers will update the powertrain control module software.

Ford truck owners may call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 24S78.