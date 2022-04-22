Ford Windshield Wiper Recall Involves 650,000 Vehicles

Ford says the windshield wiper arms may break while the wipers are in use.

April 21, 2022 — A Ford windshield wiper recall involves more than 650,000 of these vehicles equipped with windshield wiper arms that may break.

2020-2021 Ford F-150

2020-2021 Ford Expedition

2020-2022 Ford F-250

2020-2022 Ford F-350

2020-2022 Ford F-450

2020-2022 Ford F-550

2020-2021 Lincoln Navigator

In August 2021, Ford was told about a Ford Expedition with windshield wiper splines that were stripped. Ford says the passenger and driver wiper arms are independently attached to the wiper system, but several warranty claims were filed about stripped splines in the wiper arms.

The supplier found certain areas of the wiper arms were out of specification, and engineers determined the same type of windshield wiper arms were installed on Ford F-150, Medium Duty and Super Duty trucks, and on Lincoln Navigators.

"Further investigation of the supplier processes found that tooth head casting was not being measured correctly for wiper arms used on these products." — Ford

Ford continued to monitor the field and saw an increase of reports which coincided with cold weather. Engineers also found differences in windshield wiper motor torque by vehicle line could make a difference how the wiper arms performed.

"Product review found that Expedition, Navigator and 2020 model year F-150 vehicles incorporate a higher torque wiper motor, with a maximum torque of 72 Nm. Other vehicles (e.g., most 2021 model year F-150) utilize a different smart wiper motor that electronically limits the torque to 46 Nm." — Ford

According to Ford, by February 25, 2022, there have been 257 reports of failed or detached windshield wiper arms on 2020-2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles.

Another 380 reports were filed on 2020-2022 Ford Super Duty trucks, 76 on 2020 Ford F-150s and 41 reports on certain 2021 Ford F-150 trucks that were built with different higher torque windshield wiper motors due to chip shortage issues.

However, Ford is unaware of any crashes or injuries related to the windshield wiper problems.

A Ford driver may notice erratic or slow wiper speeds.

Ford windshield wiper recall notices are expected to be mailed May 23, 2022. Ford dealers will need to replace both front windshield wiper arms.

With questions about the windshield wiper recall, owners may call Ford at 866-436-7332 and ask about Ford windshield wiper recall number 22S26.

This will be the second windshield recall in the past two months for certain owners of 2021 Ford F-150 trucks. In March, Ford announced a windshield wiper recall for 157,000 F-150 trucks, except the March recall was necessary due to failed wiper motors.