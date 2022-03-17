Ford F-150 Windshield Wiper Motor Recall Affects 157,000 Trucks

Ford says 2021 F-150 trucks are equipped with windshield wiper motors that fail.

March 16, 2022 — A 2021 Ford F-150 windshield wiper motor recall involves more than 157,000 trucks because the wipers will fail when the motors fail.

Ford began receiving windshield wiper failure complaints in March 2021 and the wiper motor supplier said 12 motors had been returned in a three-month period.

The windshield wiper motors showed evidence of problems with the quality of the weld of the brush plates.

Ford and the supplier monitored the field as more wiper motor complaints were filed, but engineers couldn't find evidence of brush-plate welding problems.

But the supplier found loose magnets and a nuts in the windshield wiper motors as more wiper motor reports were filed.

"The primary causal factors that led to inoperative or poorly performing wipers were poor quality motor brush plate spot welding, insufficient motor magnet adhesive being applied, and insufficient motor nut assembly torque." — Ford

As of February 14, 2022, there have been 758 warranty reports for windshield wiper motor failures on 2021 Ford F-150s.

Ford announced the windshield wiper motor recall because it knows the motors will continue to fail. But the automaker says it hasn't received any crash or injury reports regarding windshield wiper failures.

Ford F-150 windshield wiper motor recall notices will be mailed April 18, 2022, and dealerships will replace the wiper motors.

Owners of 2021 Ford F-150 trucks may call 866-436-7332 and refer to windshield wiper motor recall number 22S12.