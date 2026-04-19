Genesis Fuel Leaks Cause Recall of 103,000 Vehicles

Genesis GV70, Genesis G90, Genesis G80, Genesis GV80 vehicles can leak fuel at pipes.

April 18, 2026 — A Genesis fuel leak recall involves more than 103,000 of these vehicles.

2022-2026 Genesis GV70

2023-2025 Genesis G90

2021-2025 Genesis G80

2021-2025 Genesis GV80

Genesis says fuel can leak at the pipe connections between the fuel pipes and fuel rails.

Genesis is aware of at least 129 reports about the problem, but there are no crash, injury or fire reports.

According to Genesis, the crossover fuel pipe connecting the left and right fuel rails may have been installed with retention fasteners that may gradually loosen.

More specifically:

"The retention fasteners were tightened with insufficient concentrations of torque stabilizer at the fuel rail connections during vehicle assembly, causing the retention (axial) force to diminish over time."

A Canadian Genesis fuel leak recall includes 8,417 vehicles.

Genesis fuel leak recall letters will be mailed beginning June 8, 2026, and dealers will tighten or replace the fuel pipes.

Vehicle owners may contact Genesis at 844-340-9741 and refer to fuel leak recall number 033G.