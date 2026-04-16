GM Recalls Chevy Corvettes Over Turn Signal Problems

About 36,500 Chevrolet Corvettes recalled, drivers won't know if rear turn signals fail.

April 15, 2026 — General Motors has recalled about 36,500 of these Chevrolet Corvettes because drivers may not know if the rear turn signal lights fail.

2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Coupe

2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Convertible

2026 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe E-Ray

2026 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible E-Ray

2026 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

2026 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

2025 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Coupe

2025 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Convertible

2025 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

2025 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

As with so many recalls which involve computers on wheels, the Corvette recall has nothing to do with mechanical components, just software errors that may prevent detection of rear turn signal light failures.

GM learned the rear light assembly supplier made software changes to help technicians when performing a tire pressure monitoring system learning process. But the change also caused the lighting control module software errors.

The automaker learned about the problem during testing of a 2017 Chevy Corvette which caused GM to open an investigation in January. GM decided to announce the Corvette recall although there have been no incidents in the field.

About 3,500 of the recalled Corvettes are in Canada.

GM will begin mailing Corvette recall letters May 18, 2026. The lighting control module software will be updated over-the-air or by dealerships.

Chevy Corvette owners may contact customer service at 800-222-1020. GM's number for this recall is N252541250.