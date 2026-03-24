GM Recalls Chevy and GMC Trucks With Dual Fuel Tanks

12,000 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 and GMC Sierra 3500 trucks recalled after stalling complaints.

March 24, 2026 — General Motors has recalled about 12,000 Chevy and GMC trucks equipped with gasoline engines and dual gas tanks (RPO Codes L8T and N2N).

The GM recall involves 2025-2026 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 and 2025-2026 GMC Sierra 3500 trucks equipped with rear fuel pumps that may fail to transfer adequate fuel to the front tank.

This will cause the Chevrolet Silverado 3500 and GMC Sierra 3500 trucks to stall. And a driver may not be warned of the problem until the truck engine stalls.

The recall specifics according to GM's engineers:

"An incorrect engine control module (ECM) software calibration may erroneously set certain diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) during a normal fuel transfer from the secondary tank to the primary tank that will disable further fuel transfers until the next key cycle. If these DTCs set, the fuel gauge will still read the combined fuel volume, even though fuel in the secondary tank is not available to the engine during the current key cycle."

GM has received 20 complaints potentially related to the dual fuel tank problems but is unaware of any crashes or injuries.

About 177 trucks are recalled in Canada.

General Motors needs to update the engine control modules either over-the-air remotely or through dealer visits.

Chevrolet Silverado 3500 and GMC Sierra 3500 recall letters are expected to be mailed April 20, 2026. But GMC owners may call 800-462-8782 or Chevrolet customers can call 800-222-1020.

GM's truck dual fuel tank recall number is N262544420.