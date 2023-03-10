Tesla Model Y Steering Wheels Fell Off, Feds Investigate

Two 2023 Tesla Model Y drivers claim the steering wheels fell off due to missing bolts.

March 9, 2023 — Two Tesla Model Y steering wheels fell off which got the attention of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Now the agency has opened a federal investigation into the steering wheel incidents on new 2023 Tesla Model Y vehicles.

NHTSA apparently has a good idea of why the Model Y steering wheels fell off because safety regulators allege both vehicles were delivered without the steering wheel retaining bolts.

The bolt (part number 1036655-00-A) attaches the Model Y steering wheel to the steering column.

According to one of the Model Y drivers:

"Family was excited to receive Tesla Y delivery on 1/24/2023. Was driving on highway and all the sudden steering wheel fall off, was lucky enough there was no car behind and I was able to pull on devider."

The government says both vehicles received end-of-line repairs which required removal and reinstallation of the steering wheels.

The Model Y steering wheels stayed in place due to friction that maintained the connection between the steering wheel and the steering column splines, at least until the steering wheels fell off.

Currently NHTSA knows of just the two Tesla Model Y steering wheel detachments, but the investigation will determine if more vehicles are missing their bolts.