Justine Saint Amour v. Tesla: Automaker Demands Jury Trial

Tesla argues Cybertruck crash wasn't caused by any alleged defects, but was caused by the driver.

April 10, 2026 — Tesla has responded to a $1 million lawsuit filed by Cybertruck owner Justine Saint Amour who crashed into a Texas overpass.

Tesla's short answer to the lawsuit is the automaker, "respectfully demands that a jury be impaneled to try this case."

Click here to watch dashcam video of the crash.

The Justine Saint Amour Tesla Cybertruck Crash

Plaintiff Justine Saint Amour purchased the 2024 Tesla Cybertruck equipped with Full Self-Driving (FSD) from a used car dealer in February 2025.

According to the lawsuit, in August 2025 Justine Saint Amour was driving the truck "using the autopilot" in Houston but the truck tried to drive off an overpass with no warning.

The lawsuit describes the Cybertruck crash:

"More specifically, the subject Cybertruck was driving on 69 Eastex Freeway approaching 256 Eastex Park and Ride while on autopilot. On this 'Y' shaped overpass, where the vehicle should have followed the curve to the right onto 256 Eastex Park and Ride, the Cybertruck attempted to drive straight ahead into the concrete barrier and the freeway below, which caused Plaintiff to disengage the self-driving mode and take control of the wheel but it was too late and crashed into the barrier, causing the injuries and damages complained of herein."

The Cybertruck crash lawsuit lacks important details, such as the speed of the truck when the crash occurred, what the driver was doing before she tried to take control, the amount of damage to the truck or if the airbags deployed. The lawsuit also doesn't mention any specific physical injuries she sustained.

The 2024 Cybertruck owner's manual warns a driver to keep their hands on the steering wheel and their eyes on the road and surroundings. But the plaintiff complains it's a "defect" to force her to "transition from not driving to driving."

The lawsuit alleges Tesla should have recalled the Cybertruck to repair multiple supposed defects that caused the crash.

"Elon Musk is an aggressive and irresponsible salesman, who has a long history of making dangerous design choices, and overpromising features of his products." — Justine Saint Amour

Tesla Demands Cybertruck Crash Jury Trial

While the lawsuit claims Tesla was negligent, the automaker says the plaintiff is guilty of negligence.

Tesla argues it can show the Cybertruck crash was caused by plaintiff Justine Saint Amour or other circumstances out of the control of the automaker.

In a motion to dismiss the Cybertruck lawsuit, Tesla asserts Justine Saint Amour "failed to use that degree of care and caution as would have been used by a reasonably prudent person under the same or similar circumstances, thereby producing or proximately causing or contributing to Plaintiff’s alleged injuries/damages."

The lawsuit alleges numerous features of the truck are defective, but Tesla argues the truck met and complied with all federal safety standards and state statutes when the Cybertruck was built and sold. This purportedly blocks any claims barred or preempted by the doctrine of federal preemption.

Tesla further argues the 2024 Cybertruck provided all warnings, safety labels and information for the safe use of the truck, so any recovery for medical expenses should be limited only to what was paid and incurred by Justine Saint Amour.

The Tesla Cybertruck crash lawsuit was filed in the Harris County Texas District Court: Justine Saint Amour v. Tesla, Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Hilliard Law.