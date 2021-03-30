Honda Fuel Pump Recall Affects 708,000 Vehicles

Acura and Honda vehicles in the U.S. and Canada may have defective fuel pump impellers.

March 30, 2021 — A Honda fuel pump recall has been issued for more than 708,000 vehicles because the impellers in the pumps may be defective.

The Acura and Honda fuel pumps may cause stalled engines or leave drivers with vehicles that refuse to start.

Honda Fuel Pump Recall

2019-2020 Honda Accord

2019 Honda Accord Hybrid

2019 Honda Civic Coupe and Si Coupe

2019-2020 Honda Civic Hatchback

2019 Honda Civic Sedan and Si Sedan

2019 Honda Civic Type R

2018-2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda Fit

2019 Honda HR-V

2019-2020 Honda Insight

2019 Honda Odyssey

2019 Honda Passport

2019 Honda Pilot

2019 Honda Ridgeline

Acura Fuel Pump Recall

2019 Acura ILX

2019-2020 Acura MDX

2019-2020 Acura MDX Hybrid

2019-2020 Acura RDX

2019-2020 Acura TLX

Honda says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries caused by the defective fuel pumps, but in June 2020 the automaker recalled about 1.4 million vehicles worldwide for the same fuel pump issues.

The U.S. Honda recall includes 628,124 vehicles and in Canada more than 80,000 Acura and Honda vehicles are recalled.

Acura and Honda owners should watch for fuel pump recall notices at the end of May 2021.

Acura and Honda dealerships will replace the fuel pumps, but concerned customers with questions should call 888-234-2138.