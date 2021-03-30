Honda Fuel Pump Recall Affects 708,000 Vehicles

— A Honda fuel pump recall has been issued for more than 708,000 vehicles because the impellers in the pumps may be defective.
The Acura and Honda fuel pumps may cause stalled engines or leave drivers with vehicles that refuse to start.
Honda Fuel Pump Recall
- 2019-2020 Honda Accord
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Honda Civic Coupe and Si Coupe
- 2019-2020 Honda Civic Hatchback
- 2019 Honda Civic Sedan and Si Sedan
- 2019 Honda Civic Type R
- 2018-2019 Honda CR-V
- 2019 Honda Fit
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019-2020 Honda Insight
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Passport
- 2019 Honda Pilot
- 2019 Honda Ridgeline
Acura Fuel Pump Recall
- 2019 Acura ILX
- 2019-2020 Acura MDX
- 2019-2020 Acura MDX Hybrid
- 2019-2020 Acura RDX
- 2019-2020 Acura TLX
Honda says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries caused by the defective fuel pumps, but in June 2020 the automaker recalled about 1.4 million vehicles worldwide for the same fuel pump issues.
The U.S. Honda recall includes 628,124 vehicles and in Canada more than 80,000 Acura and Honda vehicles are recalled.
Acura and Honda owners should watch for fuel pump recall notices at the end of May 2021.
Acura and Honda dealerships will replace the fuel pumps, but concerned customers with questions should call 888-234-2138.