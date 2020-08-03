DENSO Canada Lawsuit Filed Over Fuel Pumps

Acura, Honda, Lexus, Toyota and Subaru vehicles allegedly have defective DENSO fuel pumps.

August 3, 2020 — A DENSO Canada lawsuit alleges defective fuel pumps are installed in the following Acura, Honda, Lexus, Toyota and Subaru vehicles in Quebec.

2014-2015 Toyota 4Runner

2019 Toyota Avalon

2018-2019 Toyota Camry

2018-2019 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser

2018-2019 Toyota Highlander

2014-2015 Toyota Land Cruiser

2018-2019 Toyota Sequoia

2017-2019 Toyota Sienna

2018-2019 Toyota Tacoma

2018-2019 Toyota Tundra

2018-2019 Lexus ES 350

2018-2019 Lexus GS 300

2013-2015 and 2018-2019 Lexus GS 350

2014-2015 Lexus GX 460

2014 Lexus IS-F

2017 Lexus IS 200t

2018-2019 Lexus IS 300

2014-2015 and 2018-2019 Lexus IS 350

2018-2019 Lexus LC 500

2018-2019 Lexus LC 500h (Hybrid)

2013-2015Lexus LS 460

2018-2019 Lexus LS 500

2018-2019 Lexus LS 500h (Hybrid)

2014-2015 Lexus LX 570

2015 Lexus NX 200t

2018-2019 Lexus RC 300

2017 Lexus RC 200t

2015, 2018-2019 Lexus RC 350

2017-2019 Lexus RX 350

2018-2019 Lexus RX 350L

2016-2018 Acura MDX

2018-2019 Acura NSX

2019 Acura RDX

2019 Acura RLS

2019 Acura RLX

2015-2019 Acura TLX

2015-2019 Honda Accord

2018-2019 Honda Civic Hatchback

2018-2019 Honda Civic Type R

2019 Honda Fit

2018-2019 Honda HR-V

2019-2020 Honda Insight

2019-2020 Subaru Ascent

2019-2020 Subaru Impreza

2019-2020 Subaru Outback

2019-2020 Subaru Legacy

The class action includes "all persons, entities, or organizations resident in Quebec who purchased and/or leased a Subject Vehicle equipped with a fuel pump designed and manufactured by DENSO."

Although the lawsuit includes Quebec residents only, a separate DENSO fuel pump lawsuit was filed for the remaining areas of Canada.

According to the lawsuit, more than 136,000 Canadian vehicles have been recalled by three automakers due to the fuel pumps.

DENSO says the pumps have low-density impellers that can absorb fuel, crack and deform to the point the impellers hit the fuel pumps.

Various conditions can occur, including fuel system failures, engines that run rough, engines that won't start or engines that stall while driving.

The plaintiff who sued claims the vehicles place occupants at risk of injuries and death because of the fuel pump failures. But owners also allegedly suffer additional consequences in the form of diminished vehicle values, out-of-pocket expenses and towing and rental car costs.

The Canadian fuel pump recalls allegedly didn't include all the Acura, Honda, Lexus, Toyota and Subaru vehicles affected by the DENSO pumps. In addition, the class action mentions a U.S. DENSO recall of 2 million fuel pumps.

Canadian vehicle owners haven't been told to stop driving their vehicles even though fuel pump failures could cause the vehicles to stall while driving.

The DENSO Canada lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court for the Province of Quebec District of Montreal Canada: L. Hand vs. DENSO International America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Consumer Law Group Inc.