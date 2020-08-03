DENSO Canada Lawsuit Filed Over Fuel Pumps

— A DENSO Canada lawsuit alleges defective fuel pumps are installed in the following Acura, Honda, Lexus, Toyota and Subaru vehicles in Quebec.
- 2014-2015 Toyota 4Runner
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2018-2019 Toyota Camry
- 2018-2019 Toyota Corolla
- 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
- 2018-2019 Toyota Highlander
- 2014-2015 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2018-2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2017-2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2018-2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2018-2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2018-2019 Lexus ES 350
- 2018-2019 Lexus GS 300
- 2013-2015 and 2018-2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2014-2015 Lexus GX 460
- 2014 Lexus IS-F
- 2017 Lexus IS 200t
- 2018-2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2014-2015 and 2018-2019 Lexus IS 350
- 2018-2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2018-2019 Lexus LC 500h (Hybrid)
- 2013-2015Lexus LS 460
- 2018-2019 Lexus LS 500
- 2018-2019 Lexus LS 500h (Hybrid)
- 2014-2015 Lexus LX 570
- 2015 Lexus NX 200t
- 2018-2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2017 Lexus RC 200t
- 2015, 2018-2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2017-2019 Lexus RX 350
- 2018-2019 Lexus RX 350L
- 2016-2018 Acura MDX
- 2018-2019 Acura NSX
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura RLS
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2015-2019 Acura TLX
- 2015-2019 Honda Accord
- 2018-2019 Honda Civic Hatchback
- 2018-2019 Honda Civic Type R
- 2019 Honda Fit
- 2018-2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019-2020 Honda Insight
- 2019-2020 Subaru Ascent
- 2019-2020 Subaru Impreza
- 2019-2020 Subaru Outback
- 2019-2020 Subaru Legacy
The class action includes "all persons, entities, or organizations resident in Quebec who purchased and/or leased a Subject Vehicle equipped with a fuel pump designed and manufactured by DENSO."
Although the lawsuit includes Quebec residents only, a separate DENSO fuel pump lawsuit was filed for the remaining areas of Canada.
According to the lawsuit, more than 136,000 Canadian vehicles have been recalled by three automakers due to the fuel pumps.
DENSO says the pumps have low-density impellers that can absorb fuel, crack and deform to the point the impellers hit the fuel pumps.
Various conditions can occur, including fuel system failures, engines that run rough, engines that won't start or engines that stall while driving.
The plaintiff who sued claims the vehicles place occupants at risk of injuries and death because of the fuel pump failures. But owners also allegedly suffer additional consequences in the form of diminished vehicle values, out-of-pocket expenses and towing and rental car costs.
The Canadian fuel pump recalls allegedly didn't include all the Acura, Honda, Lexus, Toyota and Subaru vehicles affected by the DENSO pumps. In addition, the class action mentions a U.S. DENSO recall of 2 million fuel pumps.
Canadian vehicle owners haven't been told to stop driving their vehicles even though fuel pump failures could cause the vehicles to stall while driving.
The DENSO Canada lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court for the Province of Quebec District of Montreal Canada: L. Hand vs. DENSO International America, Inc., et al.
The plaintiff is represented by Consumer Law Group Inc.