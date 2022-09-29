Honda Idle Stop Lawsuit Alleges Engines Stall

Class action lawsuit includes Honda Odyssey, Pilot, Passport, and Acura TLX and Acura MDX.

September 29, 2022 — A Honda Idle Stop lawsuit alleges the feature fails to restart the engine after the engine is shut off at stoplights and other stops.

According to the Honda Idle Stop class action lawsuit, the feature is defective and places vehicle owners in danger while driving.

The class action includes these models equipped with the Idle Stop systems:

2018-2020 Honda Odyssey

2016-2020 Honda Pilot

2019-2020 Honda Passport

2015-2020 Acura TLX

2015-2020 Acura MDX

Honda markets the Idle Stop feature as a way to save fuel, but an Acura and Honda customer may disable the feature by pressing a button.

"The Honda idle-stop feature maximizes your fuel efficiency when your vehicle is idling. If you're stationary for more than two seconds, such as in stop-and-go traffic, the engine will shut off; many of the vehicle's functions, such as the A/C, will continue to power on smoothly. Merely release the brake to start up the engine again! This feature can be easily disabled. In certain traffic conditions, the idle-stop function may not be desirable. So the driver has the opportunity to easily switch off the system with a button located at the rear of the transmission’s shift-by-wire control unit." — Honda

Honda has allegedly concealed the vehicles fail to maintain reliable engine power and safely transport passengers. The Idle Stop lawsuit alleges the automaker has known about the alleged problems because owners have complained since at least 2015.

Customers contend their vehicles stalled at stop signs and intersections, leaving the vehicles stranded in the roads.

"The car stalls intermittently when auto idle stop is engaged and car is stationary. Instead of the engine starting up again after take foot off the brake and press the gas pedal, the car stalls completely and have to put the car in park, press the brake pedal and push the start button to get it on again. Sometimes have to try several times before car restarts. Dealer has been unable to find anything or replicate problem." — 2016 Honda Pilot owner

Acura and Honda drivers also report it may take multiple restart attempts to finally get the engines going again after stalling events.

The Honda Idle Stop lawsuit references an ongoing federal investigation into the features in 2016-2019 Honda Pilots following 220 complaints.

According to the Idle Stop lawsuit, the judge should order Honda to "repair, recall, and/or replace the Class Vehicles and to extend the applicable warranties to a reasonable period of time, or, at a minimum, to provide Plaintiffs and Class members with appropriate curative notice regarding the existence and cause of the Defect."

The Honda class action lawsuit was filed by these three owners, but only one plaintiff alleges their vehicle had any Idle Stop problems.

John Cooper / Illinois / 2020 Honda Odyssey

Ilya Birman / Florida / 2019 Honda Odyssey

Yosef Ben Zev / Illinois / 2020 Honda Odyssey

The Honda Idle Stop lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois: Cooper, et al., vs. American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Fegan Scott LLC, the Law Offices of David Freydin, and Shindler, Anderson, Goplerud & Weese, PC.