Denso Fuel Pump Lawsuit Filed in Canada

Denso, Honda and Toyota sued in lawsuit which alleges defective pumps cause vehicles to stall.

June 7, 2020 — Honda, Toyota and fuel pump manufacturer Denso have been sued in a proposed class action lawsuit in Canada which alleges the pumps fail and cause severe damage to the vehicles.

The proposed class action includes consumers in Canada, other than Quebec, who are current or former owners and lessees of the following vehicles and who claim to have suffered damages due to the Denso fuel pumps.

2016-2018 Acura MDX

2015-2019 Acura TLX

2015-2017 Honda Accord

2018-2019 Lexus ES 350

2013-2019 Lexus GS 350

2014-2015 Lexus GX 460

2017 Lexus IS 200T

2018-2019 Lexus IS 300

2014-2019 Lexus IS 350

2014 Lexus IS F

2018-2019 Lexus LC 500

2018-2019 Lexus LC 500H

2014-2015 Lexus LS 460

2018-2019 Lexus LS 500

2018 Lexus LS 500H

2014-2015 Lexus LX 570

2015 Lexus NX 200T

2018-2019 Lexus RC 300

2015-2019 Lexus RC 350

2017-2019 Lexus RX 350

2014-2015 Toyota 4Runner

2019 Toyota Avalon

2018-2019 Toyota Camry

2018-2019 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser

2018-2019 Toyota Highlander

2018-2019 Toyota Sequoia

2017-2019 Toyota Sienna

2018-2019 Toyota Tacoma

2018-2019 Toyota Tundra

The Denso fuel pump is located inside the fuel tank and has a low-density plastic impeller that may crack and absorb excessive fuel which deforms the impeller. The deformed impeller can make contact with the fuel pump body, causing the pump to fail.

A failed pump will cause the vehicle to fail to start or will cause an engine to stall if the pump fails while driving. A driver may also notice illuminated check engine or other warning lights.

The lawsuit alleges occupants and others are put at risk once the pump fails.

According to the lawsuit, the low-pressure fuel pump also damages other "downstream components," including a high-pressure pump cooled and lubricated by fuel from the low-pressure pump. This allegedly causes overheating and other damage due to the decreased flow of fuel, while combustion problems cause the engine to shake.

A shaking engine allegedly causes premature wear and tear on the rubber engine and drivetrain mounts, which allegedly damages materials (platinum, palladium and rhodium) in the catalytic converter.

The Canadian fuel pump lawsuit references recalls in the U.S. issued by Honda and Toyota after Denso announced it was recalling 2 million pumps.

The proposed class action alleges recalls are not adequate to protect vehicles and their occupants who should have been warned to stop driving the vehicles until they are fixed.

The Denso fuel pump lawsuit was filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia: Atwal v. Denso Corporation, et al.

The Canadian plaintiff is represented by Garcha & Company.

CarComplaints.com has owner-reported complaints about Honda vehicles and Toyota vehicles.