Honda Idle-Stop Problems Cause Class Action Lawsuit

Honda idle-stop feature allegedly prevents the vehicles from restarting.

June 26, 2022 — Honda idle-stop problems have caused a class action lawsuit that alleges the feature doesn't work as intended and can cause harm to consumers.

The Honda idle-stop lawsuit includes these models equipped with 3.5L engines and 9-speed automatic transmissions.

2016-2020 Honda Pilot

2016-2020 Honda Odyssey

2016-2020 Acura TLX

2016-2020 Acura MDX

The Honda idle-stop class action was filed weeks after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into the features in Pilot vehicles.

NHTSA opened the investigation into 2016-2020 Honda Pilots after receiving more than 220 idle-stop complaints about engines that failed to restart.

Honda told safety regulators owners of Honda Odyssey, Acura TLX and Acura MDX vehicles also complained about the same idle-stop problems.

Honda describes the idle-stop feature like this.

"The Honda idle-stop feature maximizes your fuel efficiency when your vehicle is idling. If you're stationary for more than two seconds, such as in stop-and-go traffic, the engine will shut off; many of the vehicle's functions, such as the A/C, will continue to power on smoothly. Merely release the brake to start up the engine again! This feature can be easily disabled."

According to Honda, a driver can easily deactivate the idle-stop feature by using a button.

"In certain traffic conditions, the idle-stop function may not be desirable. So the driver has the opportunity to easily switch off the system with a button located at the rear of the transmission’s shift-by-wire control unit."

Honda Idle-Stop Prevents Restarting of Engine

The class action lawsuit was filed by Florida plaintiff Hamid Bolooki who owns a 2016 Honda Pilot equipped with the idle-stop feature.

The plaintiff says his Honda Pilot began stalling two years after purchasing the vehicle. When the Honda was stopped, the engine shut off but the engine wouldn't automatically restart when the accelerator was pressed. The Honda also allegedly wouldn't restart by continually pressing the START button.

According to the plaintiff, the Honda has experienced the idle-stop problem more than 20 times, allegedly endangering his family.

"It has caused Mr. Bolooki and his family to be unexpectedly immobile in the middle of city traffic, with vehicles driving around their stranded automobile, making egress dangerous, if not impossible." — Honda idle-stop lawsuit

The class action says the plaintiff took his Honda to a dealership for repairs, and technicians allegedly said Honda was aware of idle-stop problems but was unable to fix the problems. The plaintiff says his Pilot continues to suffer from the issues.

Drivers and others are allegedly placed in danger when the Honda engine shuts down as intended but doesn't automatically restart when the brake pedals are released.

Honda has allegedly known about idle-stop problems but has refused to recall the vehicles, refused to extend the warranties and refused to provide proper repairs.

The Honda idle-stop class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Hamid Bolooki v. Honda Motor Company Limited, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Cowper Law PC, DiCello Levitt Gutzler LLC, Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, P.C., and Andrew T. Trailor, P.A.