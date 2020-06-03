Honda Fuel Pump Recall Includes 1.4 Million Vehicles

Acura and Honda fuel pumps may fail due to impellers that may strike the pumps.

June 2, 2020 — A Honda fuel pump recall for nearly 1.4 million vehicles has been issued, which includes more than 136,000 vehicles in the U.S. and more than 10,000 in Canada.

The Acura and Honda fuel pump recall affects these vehicles equipped with Denso fuel pumps.

2018-2019 Acura NSX

2019 Acura RDX

2019 Acura RLX

2019 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid

2018-2019 Honda Accord

2018-2019 Honda Civic Hatchback

2018-2019 Honda Civic Type R

2019 Honda Fit

2018-2019 Honda HR-V

2019-2020 Honda Insight

The Honda action is part of a Denso fuel pump recall announced because the pumps can fail from defective impellers. A failed fuel pump will cause a vehicle to stall while driving, although Honda says there have been no reports of crashes or injuries.

Denso says the impellers can absorb too much fuel, crack and deform to the point the impellers strike the fuel pumps. The impellers allegedly may crack due to the solvent drying process used during manufacturing.

Acura and Honda owners should watch for recall notices at the end of July 2020. Dealerships will replace the fuel pumps, but Honda didn't provide more details about the fuel pump recall.

Concerned Acura and Honda owners may call 888-234-2138.

Honda is facing at least one class action lawsuit over the fuel pumps, but customers shouldn't feel alone because multiple automakers are affected by the defective Denso fuel pumps.

Toyota has recalled nearly 2 million vehicles due to the pumps, and at least three class action lawsuits (here, here and here) were quickly filed against the automaker.

Additionally, Subaru recalled about 200,000 vehicles in April after announcing the fuel pumps may be defective.