Toyota Fuel Pump Recall Not Good Enough, Says Lawsuit

Denso fuel pumps allegedly fail and cause the Toyota and Lexus vehicles to stall.

February 10, 2020 — A Toyota fuel pump recall was issued for 696,000 vehicles in the U.S., but a class action lawsuit alleges the recall didn't include all the Toyota and Lexus vehicles equipped with defective Denso fuel pumps.

According to the January recall, the fuel pumps are located in the fuel tanks, but the impellers inside the pumps can deform due to excessive fuel absorption.

The Denso pumps can cause the vehicles to run rough and stall, typically at speeds below 20 mph. Toyota told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that 66 field reports were received about the fuel pumps, and 63 of those reports involved vehicles traveling less than 20 mph.

The remaining three reports involved vehicles traveling above 20 mph, and the fuel pumps failed primarily in southern states with hotter climates.

In addition, the automaker says it has received more than 2,500 warranty claims related to the Denso fuel pumps. When the recall was announced the automaker said a remedy for the recall was still being worked on, but Toyota and Lexus owners would be notified by March 13, 2020.

Included in the recall are 696,000 of these Toyota and Lexus models. Other vehicles aren't recalled because they allegedly are not equipped with the same fuel pumps produced in the same production period, or they are equipped with different pumps.

2018-2019 Lexus LS 500

2018-2019 Lexus LC 500

2018-2019 Lexus RC 350

2018-2019 Lexus RC 300

2018-2019 Lexus GS 350

2018-2019 Lexus IS 300

2018-2019 Lexus ES 350

2018-2019 Lexus LX 570

2018-2019 Lexus GX 460

2018-2019 Lexus RX 350

2019 Lexus NX 300

2019 Lexus RX 350L

2019 Lexus GS 300

2018-2019 Toyota 4Runner

2018-2019 Toyota Camry

2018-2019 Toyota Highlander

2018-2019 Toyota Land Cruiser

2018-2019 Toyota Sequoia

2018-2019 Toyota Sienna

2018-2019 Toyota Tacoma

2018-2019 Toyota Tundra

2019 Toyota Avalon

2019 Toyota Corolla

The automaker says certain hybrid vehicles are equipped with the Denso fuel pumps, but a hybrid vehicle will enter failsafe mode if the pump fails. Toyota says the hybrids weren't included in the recall because of a lack of safety hazards, but the automaker will announce a customer service campaign in the future for the hybrids.

The fuel pump lawsuit alleges Toyota should have recalled more vehicles because all 2018-2019 vehicles equipped with Denso pumps that begin with part numbers 23220 or 23221 are defective.

New York plaintiff Sharon Cheng leased a new 2019 Lexus RX 350 in January of 2019, and although the plaintiff doesn't claim in the lawsuit the fuel pump failed, she says the defective pump caused her vehicle to lose value.

The class action also alleges Toyota knew about the fuel pump problems because of receiving 2,571 Denso fuel pump warranty claims. The automaker allegedly should have offered free loaner vehicles until a permanent fix is available.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York: Cheng, et al., v. Toyota Motor Corporation, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, P.C., and Forchelli Deegan Terrana LLP.